Spotty Drizzle Possible Through the Day

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: A foggy start to the workweek, as a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for much of the region until 10 AM. The fog will continue to dissipate as we approach the noon hour, with cloudy conditions lingering through the day. The frontal system that has stalled along the Louisiana-Mississippi border will begin to push south through the afternoon, keeping spotty showers in the forecast through much of the day. These showers will be very light and brief, as only a trace to .1” is expected. Temperatures will break into the 70s around 10 AM, as we reach 79° for our afternoon high. Winds will stay light and out of the east through much of the day, but will shift to the north later this evening. Showers will taper off after 7 PM, but mostly cloudy skies will stay overhead. Temperatures will drop into the 60s around 9 PM, with an overnight low of 61°.

Up Next: A brief dry period will occur on Tuesday, but showers will return Wednesday. Showers and storms will increase in intensity into Thursday, before waning Friday morning. Temperatures will stay elevated in the upper 70s to low 80s through Thursday, before dropping into the mid-60s on Saturday.

THE EXPLANATION:

The stalled front is still holding near the Louisiana-Mississippi border, but will drop south slowly through the day keeping light showers in the mix through your Monday. An isolated high pressure center will drop into the area on Tuesday, but it is weak enough to keep mostly cloudy skies over the area. This high will keep conditions dry, but will begin to dissipate through Wednesday as another system approaches. Showers will move in late Wednesday, as the front begins to flatten through our area. The frontal system has significant moisture associated with it, and will also allow for the development of strong to severe storms on Thursday. This system will be slow to depart the area, but conditions should begin to dry through Friday afternoon as the front pushes into the Gulf. Temperatures will be much cooler behind the front, as highs drop into the upper 60s on Friday. High pressure moves in for the weekend, keeping skies sunny and high temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s. Nights will also be chilly starting Friday, as lows will be dropping into the mid-to-upper 40s.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

