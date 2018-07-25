Sports2-a-Days Preview: Woodlawn Panthers

BATON ROUGE- Coach Daniel Luquet has some reworking to do after losing 10 of 11 starters on defense and 7 of 11 on offense.

Of those returning, wide receivers Bryson Reaser and Tyrell Smith bring some experience to the offense. As for who will be throwing to them, brothers Jude and Josh Serio are competing for the starting job.

Luquet will try to build on last year's 6-5 campaign, even while dealing with lots of inexperience on the roster.

"It's not so much the experience. It's that you can't build experience without playing on Friday nights. I can talk about it. I can show you film, but until you experience Friday night football. We've got 4 or 5 guys that have experienced it and a bunch of guys that have just seen it," said coach Daniel Luquet. "If that's my one area of concern, then I feel like my coaching staff is going to have us in the situation and I can always lean on my kicking game which is the best in the state."