Sports2-a-Days Preview: Walker Widcats

BATON ROUGE- Head Coach Lester Ricard returns for this second season with the Walker Wildcasts, looking to improve on last year's 6-5 record.

16 total starters return for Walker this season, including 9 on defense. Safety BJ Lockhart leads the defense that Coach Ricard believes is the strength of this team.

"We move so well on defense man. We've got a plethora of speed. Defense is really flying around," said Ricard.

On offense, the team will have experience at the wide receiver position. Coah Ricard hopes to see his signal callers take advantage in 2018.

"I'd like to see us make gradual growths at the quarterback position. We've got three guys that played a lot of playing time for us, between Ethan McMasters, Landon Adams and Christian Ard," said Ricard. "I'm hoping those guys can take the next step in our program and really catapult us to second round, third round, fourth round, and even championship level football program."