Sports2-a-Days Preview: University High Cubs

BATON ROUGE- Coming off of a perfect 13-0 season and a Division II title, the University High Cubs are built to make another run at a state title returning many of last year's team.

Quarterback John Gordon McKernan and tailback Michael Hollins both return for their senior year to once again lead their high powered offense.

"I think we want to be a really balanced team. I want to be good at the drop back passing game. I think if we can improve ourselves there, with hopefully the running game, I think that can make us an effective offense. Really what we have been focusing on is our drop back game," said University High Head Coach Mahaffey.

On the defensive end, the team will also be experienced as they return 9 players including linebackers Bryton Constantin and Jacob Burke.