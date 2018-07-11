76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sports2-a-Days Preview: University High Cubs

7 hours 42 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, July 10 2018 Jul 10, 2018 July 10, 2018 10:41 PM July 10, 2018 in Sports2 A Days
Source: WBRZ
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE- Coming off of a perfect 13-0 season and a Division II title, the University High Cubs are built to make another run at a state title returning many of last year's team.

Quarterback John Gordon McKernan and tailback Michael Hollins both return for their senior year to once again lead their high powered offense.

"I think we want to be a really balanced team. I want to be good at the drop back passing game. I think if we can improve ourselves there, with hopefully the running game, I think that can make us an effective offense. Really what we have been focusing on is our drop back game," said University High Head Coach Mahaffey.

On the defensive end, the team will also be experienced as they return 9 players including linebackers Bryton Constantin and Jacob Burke.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days