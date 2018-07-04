75°
Sports2-a-Days Preview: St. Amant Gators

4 hours 55 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 July 03, 2018 11:13 PM July 03, 2018 in HS Sports
By: Michael Cauble

The St. Amant Gators are rebuilding on offense and reloading on defense coming off of a 10-2 2017 season that saw them bring home the 5-5A district title.

Head Coach David Oliver has just one starter back on offense, center Beau Grimillion.  The Gators are expecting their quarterback competition to run all the way through Fall practices before deciding between Caleb Thompson and Lathan Bourgeois.  At the tailback spot expect a three-headed monster to attack opposing defenses as Coach Oliver wants to roll between Chris Piper, Reggie Sim and cornerback and athlete KJ Franklin.

On defense the Gators should be in much better shape with six returning starters and plenty of talent.  Coach Oliver feels like his defensive line and secondary will be a strength of the team in 2018 and Johnny Johnson and Brandon Bell will lead the way on the defensive line. 

