Latest Weather Blog
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Slaughter Community Charter
BATON ROUGE - Slaughter Community Charter head coach Devyn Baker finally has roster numbers in his favors. This season the Knights return all 22 starters from last years squad that finished 2-8.
With the return of quarterback Shane Duncan, Baker is hoping to accelerate the offense and give Duncan more responsibility to lead the offense.
"Shane Duncan, he'll be a two year starter now, he can throw the football," admitted Baker. "He has to get much better on his reads. But, as far as a leader, he's a pure passer. He doesn't mind running the ball at all. They call him Tim Tebow."
Former WBRZ Fans Choice Award winner DaMiquin Minor will continue to be the primary back. But, with low rosters numbers, the Knights are hoping he can produce on the defensive side of the ball too.