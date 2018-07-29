75°
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Slaughter Community Charter

Saturday, July 28 2018
BATON ROUGE - Slaughter Community Charter head coach Devyn Baker finally has roster numbers in his favors. This season the Knights return all 22 starters from last years squad that finished 2-8.

With the return of quarterback Shane Duncan, Baker is hoping to accelerate the offense and give Duncan more responsibility to lead the offense.

"Shane Duncan, he'll be a two year starter now, he can throw the football," admitted Baker. "He has to get much better on his reads. But, as far as a leader, he's a pure passer. He doesn't mind running the ball at all. They call him Tim Tebow."

Former WBRZ Fans Choice Award winner DaMiquin Minor will continue to be the primary back. But, with low rosters numbers, the Knights are hoping he can produce on the defensive side of the ball too. 

"I'm going to look to him to be more  of a threat on defense this year, because I think people are starting to know who he is as a running back," said Baker. "So, I'm looking for him to make an impact at outside linebacker, safety and the cornerback position for me this year."

