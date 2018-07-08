Sports2-a-Days Preview: Port Allen Pelicans

BATON ROUGE, LA - The Port Allen Pelicans return just five starters from last years squad that went 3-8 and 2-4 in district play. Head coach Don Gibson will enter year two at the helm with plenty of youth and experience under his belt.

"There is a lot of things we have to do from a coaching staff to make sure we get these guys coached up," said Gibson. "You would definitely like to have more than three seniors, but that's the hand we were dealt and we're not going to make any excuses."

After some trial and error in year one, Gibson had decided to strip all the numbers off the Pelicans' practice jerseys in order to create competition.

One area of uncertainty will be at the quarterback position. Port Allen has two young guys with little experience under the Friday night lights.

Jacoby Howard and Jeremiah Dehon are each pushing each other for the right to land that starting job.

"It's good to watch two young guys that really know each other and grew up competing together," said Gibson. "So, they're doing a good job of supporting each other, but at the same time being competitive against each other."

Running back Edward Wilson will likely be the workhorse of the Pelicans offense, and already he's gained high praise from his head coach.

"Wilson, he's a guy that has a lot of potential," admitted Gibson. "I really look forward to watching him. He's a little bit of an unknown to everybody through out the district, but I guarantee once he gets going, people will understand his talent and his potential."