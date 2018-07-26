Sports2-a-Days Preview: Ponchatoula Green Wave

BATON ROUGE- Led by junior quarterback T.J Finley, the Ponchatoula Green Wave are prepped to improve on last years 2-8 record.

Finley is a LSU verbal commit part of the 2020 class.

Coach Hank Tierrny changed his normal run first offense to the shotgun last year to help Finley excel.

"We've always been under center until we got him. It was an adjustment for the coaching staff last year. He was under center last year. That's what he was under for 5 weeks. Obviously he's better in the shotgun so we try to fit what he's doing to what he can do," said coach Tierrny. " We want to get his percentage up. We've gone to more of a short to medium range passing game and if you're going to do that, you've got to complete two out of three so we hope to get his percentage up."

On the defensive side of the ball, 7 starters return for Coach Tierrny who believes his defensive line experience will be the the team's biggest strength.