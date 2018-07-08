Sports2-a-Days Preview: Madison Prep Chargers

BATON ROUGE, LA - Former Glen Oaks and Southern University football player Landry Williams is entering year one at the helm, after accepting the full time job this January. Last season Williams served as the interim head coach, taking over for Mike Roach, who started the program and led the Chargers to a Class 2A runner-up finish in 2016.

"I'm really excited about the opportunity to take over Madison Prep," admitted Williams. "The kids are really buying into the program that we're implementing on offense and defense."

In their first year in class 3A Madison Prep finished below .500 and suffered a fair share of bumps and bruises along the way. This year the motivation and expectations have already sky rocketed.

"Last year we were real young," said Williams. "This year we're playing a lot of young guys, mainly sophomores. But, the guys that are there have big hearts, the discipline is there. So, we're excited for the challenge."

On Offense the Chargers lose running back Tyrese Walker who was a home run threat every time he touched the football. Quarterback Arthur Davis returns, but not without some competition in the rearview.

"We have Arthur Davis, we also have Gicole Wright and an incoming 9th grader that's going to be good as well," Williams said. "So, hopefully they can battle it out and let the best guy win."

Williams said he's expecting big things from his defense, including three-star strong safety Bertrand Carrell who has 13 division-I college offers.