Sports2-a-Days Preview: Lutcher Bulldogs

BATON ROUGE, LA - Three years ago the Lutcher Bulldogs were 3A state champions. Last year the Bulldogs took a step back finishing the year 4-7 after a bump in classification to 4A.

This season Lutcher returns quarterback Kolby Bourgeois which gives them plenty of hope to lead a dynamic offense built off spreading the football.

"Last year earlier in the season we toned it back because we didn't want him to lose the game for us," said offensive coordinator Cory Bourgeois. "This year we are going to ask him to do a whole lot more. We're putting it in his hands, he's our leader and he's the guy that's going to carry us."

Defensively the Bulldogs return seven starters from a season ago and the secondary looks to be shaping up as one of the strengths of this team. The biggest concern remains upfront on the line with depth presenting some challenges for Lutcher.

"We've seen them a few times go head-to-head and the defensive secondary can be pretty good," said Bourgeois. We played plenty of guys last year in the secondary that got reps and some quality experience. This secondary is really good. We're transitioning to a 3-4 front rather than a 4-3 like we played last year. We need some lineman that can show that they can handle varsity football."