Sports2-a-Days Preview: Episcopal Knights
The Episcopal Knights are looking to rebuild after losing 16 seniors last season.
Head Coach Travis Bourgeois is working with what he has as he does return 3 starters on offense. They will have to replace their starting quarterback Kade Edenfield who helped lead his team to a 9-3 record last season.
On the defensive side of the ball, 4 return including 2 linebackers that Coach Bourgeois will be standouts on this team.
