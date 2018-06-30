Sports2-a-Days Preview: Episcopal Knights

The Episcopal Knights are looking to rebuild after losing 16 seniors last season.

Head Coach Travis Bourgeois is working with what he has as he does return 3 starters on offense. They will have to replace their starting quarterback Kade Edenfield who helped lead his team to a 9-3 record last season.

On the defensive side of the ball, 4 return including 2 linebackers that Coach Bourgeois will be standouts on this team.