Sports2-a-Days Preview: Episcopal Knights

11 hours 28 minutes 48 seconds ago Friday, June 29 2018
By: Reggie Chatman

The Episcopal Knights are looking to rebuild after losing 16 seniors last season.

Head Coach Travis Bourgeois is working with what he has as he does return 3 starters on offense. They will have to replace their starting quarterback Kade Edenfield who helped lead his team to a 9-3 record last season.

On the defensive side of the ball, 4 return including 2 linebackers that Coach Bourgeois will be standouts on this team.

