82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sports2-a-Days Preview: Dunham Tigers

5 hours 30 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 June 27, 2018 7:54 PM June 27, 2018 in Sports2 A Days
Source: WBRZ
By: Michael Cauble

The Dunham Tigers are looking to capitalize on a successful season in 2017 with a large senior class returning to lead the way in 2018. 

Neil Weiner's Tigers were 6-0 in district 7-2A and made it to the second round of the playoffs, but with as many as 16 starters back for the upcoming season the Tigers are looking to make the most of their experience.

Derek Stingley, Jr., who is regarded as the best player in the state of Louisiana, will play both corner and be featured more prominently offensively for the Tigers as they will be replacing quarterback Mike Williams who was a focal point of the offense a season ago.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days