Sports2-a-Days Preview: Dunham Tigers

The Dunham Tigers are looking to capitalize on a successful season in 2017 with a large senior class returning to lead the way in 2018.

Neil Weiner's Tigers were 6-0 in district 7-2A and made it to the second round of the playoffs, but with as many as 16 starters back for the upcoming season the Tigers are looking to make the most of their experience.

Derek Stingley, Jr., who is regarded as the best player in the state of Louisiana, will play both corner and be featured more prominently offensively for the Tigers as they will be replacing quarterback Mike Williams who was a focal point of the offense a season ago.