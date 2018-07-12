Sports2-a-Days Preview: Catholic High Bears

BATON ROUGE- Coming off of a championship season, Catholic High Head Coach Gabe Fertitta is now looking to fill hopes on his roster after losing 24 seniors.

On offense 6 players are set to return, including both their center and quarterback, as well as most of their receivers. Where a big problem will lie is at the running back position where the load will be shared between a group of backs.

On the other side of the ball, Fertitta will deal with losing 3 linebackers, but will return 6 total defenders to help bolster their defense.

Fertitta realizes that he will need to rely on senior coaches to navigate this post-champions hip season.

"Every year is a different year and every team is a different team. This is a different group of kids and a different set of expectations for them. We talked about that with our kids. You can get overwhelmed focusing on repeating, so we are out here today to be as good as we can today," said Fertitta.