Sports2-a-Days Preview: Brusly Panthers

BATON ROUGE, LA - After missing the 3A playoffs for the first time since 2010, the Brusly Panthers enter 2018 with 12 returning starters including quarterback Nick Penell who seems poised for a breakout season.

With a year of growing pains now in the rear view, head coach Hoff Schooler is hoping year two at the helm produces more wins on Friday nights.

"Last year Nick Penell (quarterback) takes the starting job in August and before that he'd never played football," said Schooler. "So, it was a learning curve every week for him. Now he's got that starting experience, some good and some bad. He's got film to learn from."

Offensively the Panthers return six starters, including several key players at the skill positions.

"I think you have a good group of running backs coming back and receivers that really gives us a chance to spread the ball around and get a lot of guys involved," said Schooler.

On the defensive side, six starters return with a strength easily recognized on the back end. Brusly returns each corner and safety Grant Watts as well as both inside linebackers.

This year Brusly will be tested right out of the gates opening with the Sugar Cane Classic on Friday, August 31, against rival Port Allen.