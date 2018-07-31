Latest Weather Blog
Sports store offers help to softball player whose car, gear were stolen
BATON ROUGE - A softball player, whose car was stolen with her athletic gear inside received a little help Monday from a local sports store.
Red Stick Sports contacted 2 On Your Side after Hannah DeHart's story aired last week and offered to replace the gear that was lost.
"If you have the opportunity to help somebody out, I just wish people would take it more," said sales manager Cody Edwards.
DeHart walked into Red Stick Sports Monday morning and was offered a new bat, glove, and cleats. She's been playing softball for most of her life and leaves for Italy Tuesday to play in the American Baseball and Softball Abroad program. The program offers an opportunity for US athletes to travel overseas and play other teams from around the world.
"It's just crazy that someone cares this much to help somebody that needed just a little bit of help," said DeHart.
Her new gear has the colors of Woodlawn High School, where she graduated from.
"I'm ready to go play; I'm ready to go play," said DeHart.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft which happened on the evening of Saturday, July 21 in the AMC theater parking lot near the Mall of Louisiana. The white, 2006 Honda Civic has not been recovered.
