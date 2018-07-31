73°
Sports book has LSU's Ed Orgeron the first coach to be fired in 2018

8 hours 6 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, July 31 2018 Jul 31, 2018 July 31, 2018 2:46 PM July 31, 2018 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Mike Gaither

BATON ROUGE - According to recent betting odds, LSU's head coach Ed Orgeron cracked the top spot as the first coach expected to be fired in 2018.

According to SportsBettingDime.com Orgeron has better odds of being fired than Kansas head coach David Beaty, who's gone 3-33 the last three seasons with the Jayhawks.

The site has Orgeron at 7/1 to be the first college football coach fired.

With a daunting schedule, Orgeron could definitely find himself on the hot seat. LSU opens the year at JerryWorld against Miami, following that is a week three matchup at Auburn.

CBSSports.com college football writer Tom Fornelli rated the Tigers schedule the toughest in the SEC.

Meanwhile Offshore bookmaker BetOnline.ag also released odds on which Southeastern Conference coach will be the first to be fired this upcoming season. 

Unfortunately Orgeron landed the top spot on that platform as well with 9/4 odds.

Next was Missouri head coach Barry Odum at 5/2 and Vanderbilt's Derek Mason at 5/1.

