Sports betting site refunds Saints-Rams bets over blown call

1 hour 37 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, January 21 2019 Jan 21, 2019 January 21, 2019 12:25 PM January 21, 2019 in Sports
By: Jeremy Krail

NEW ORLEANS - The fallout from Sunday's controversial NFC Championship game continues, as one sports betting website says it's refunding people who lost money because of the Saints' loss.

On Monday, Pointsbet.com announced it would pay back bets that were lost after an egregious missed pass interference call seemingly changed the outcome of the game in the final minutes.

While the NFL admitted to Saints Head Coach Sean Payton that the missed call was a mistake, there appears to be nothing that can realistically be done to correct the error at this point.

Despite that, Saints fans have started a petition calling for a rematch of the game that could have sent the Saints to the Super Bowl.

