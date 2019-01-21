Sports betting site refunds Saints-Rams bets over blown call

NEW ORLEANS - The fallout from Sunday's controversial NFC Championship game continues, as one sports betting website says it's refunding people who lost money because of the Saints' loss.

On Monday, Pointsbet.com announced it would pay back bets that were lost after an egregious missed pass interference call seemingly changed the outcome of the game in the final minutes.

Our Good Karma Payouts are voted on by our very own Karma Kommittee. The Karma Kommitee sits every morning at 7 am to discuss injustices incurred by PointsBet bettors.



We've got your back. ?? — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) January 21, 2019

While the NFL admitted to Saints Head Coach Sean Payton that the missed call was a mistake, there appears to be nothing that can realistically be done to correct the error at this point.

Despite that, Saints fans have started a petition calling for a rematch of the game that could have sent the Saints to the Super Bowl.