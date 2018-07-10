88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sports 2-a-Days Preview: East Ascension Spartans

15 hours 7 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 July 09, 2018 10:50 PM July 09, 2018 in Sports2 A Days
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE- The East Ascension Spartans are improving with each passing year under head coach Darnell Lee.

Last season the team improved on their 4-7 record in 2016 finishing 9-3 last season. This season Coach Lee looks to build on last season's success by taking advantage of 14 returning starters.

Many of the returning starters come from the offensive side of the ball including four of five offensive lineman. Center Jason Wakefield will anchor their experienced line at center and returning running back Nick Massey will look to take advantage.

