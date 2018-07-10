Sports 2-a-Days Preview: East Ascension Spartans

BATON ROUGE- The East Ascension Spartans are improving with each passing year under head coach Darnell Lee.

Last season the team improved on their 4-7 record in 2016 finishing 9-3 last season. This season Coach Lee looks to build on last season's success by taking advantage of 14 returning starters.

Many of the returning starters come from the offensive side of the ball including four of five offensive lineman. Center Jason Wakefield will anchor their experienced line at center and returning running back Nick Massey will look to take advantage.