'SpongeBob' creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at 57

1 hour 17 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, November 27 2018 Nov 27, 2018 November 27, 2018 12:36 PM November 27, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Guardian

LOS ANGELES (AP) - "SpongeBob SquarePants" creator Stephen Hillenburg has died at age 57.

Nickelodeon says Hillenburg died Monday of Lou Gehrig's disease, also known as ALS. Hillenburg conceived, wrote, produced and directed the animated series that began in 1999 and went on to spawn hundreds of episodes, movies, and a Broadway show.

