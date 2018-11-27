'SpongeBob' creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at 57

Photo: The Guardian

LOS ANGELES (AP) - "SpongeBob SquarePants" creator Stephen Hillenburg has died at age 57.

Nickelodeon says Hillenburg died Monday of Lou Gehrig's disease, also known as ALS. Hillenburg conceived, wrote, produced and directed the animated series that began in 1999 and went on to spawn hundreds of episodes, movies, and a Broadway show.