Spokesman says at least 5 killed in military plane crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia Air National Guard spokesman says at least five people have died in a military plane crash near the Savannah, Georgia, airport.

Capt. Jeff Bezore of the Georgia Air National Guard’s 165th Air Wing said he couldn’t say how many people in total were on the plane that crashed Wednesday around 11:30 a.m.

The Air Force says the plane was an Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane belonged to the 156th Air Wing out of Puerto Rico.