88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Spokesman says at least 5 killed in military plane crash

3 hours 16 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 May 02, 2018 12:58 PM May 02, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia Air National Guard spokesman says at least five people have died in a military plane crash near the Savannah, Georgia, airport.

Capt. Jeff Bezore of the Georgia Air National Guard’s 165th Air Wing said he couldn’t say how many people in total were on the plane that crashed Wednesday around 11:30 a.m.

The Air Force says the plane was an Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane belonged to the 156th Air Wing out of Puerto Rico.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days