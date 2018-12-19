54°
Latest Weather Blog
Spirit of Christmas: Family keeps tradition with unique Christmas cards
BATON ROUGE- The Toups family is busy throughout the year. So their holiday tradition is to recap it all in a creative way. It has become a kind of collector's item capturing the spirit of Christmas.
Monday night, at 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sylvia Weatherspoon will take you along to meet another family right here in our community to see how they celebrate the spirit of Christmas.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BREC begins interviews for next superintendent
-
Spirit of Christmas: Family keeps tradition with unique Christmas card
-
Livingston Parish Sherrif's Office delivering gifts to those in need
-
Four apprehended after leading police on chase in stolen vehicle
-
You're a mean one: EBR deputies save Christmas with Grinch arrest