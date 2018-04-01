76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' tops holiday box office

3 hours 24 minutes 45 seconds ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 April 01, 2018 12:34 PM April 01, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LOS ANGELES - Steven Spielberg's action-adventure "Ready Player One" has topped the domestic box office over the holiday weekend.
  
Studio estimates on Sunday say the Virtual Reality-focused film earned a solid $53.2 million in its first four days in theaters from 4,234 locations.
  
Based on Ernest Cline's popular novel and chalk full of references to 1980s pop culture, "Ready Player One" cost a reported $175 million to produce.
  
"Tyler Perry's Acrimony" took second place. Driven by an overwhelmingly female audience, the Taraji P. Henson-starrer grossed $17.1 million over the 3-day weekend, followed by "Black Panther" in third place with $11.3 million.
  
Faith-based films also competed for attention, including "I Can Only Imagine" which scored again with $10.8 million, outshining "Paul, Apostle of Christ's" $3.5 million and "God's Not Dead 3's" $2.6 million.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days