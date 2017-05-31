Latest Weather Blog
Spicer says 'small group' understands strange, late night Trump tweet
WASHINGTON - White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer claims that "a small group of people know exactly" what President Donald Trump meant when Trump posted a seemingly unintelligible tweet early Wednesday morning.
Trump tweeted shortly before 1 a.m. that "Despite the constant negative press covfefe." The tweet ended there.
The tweet remained up for over an hour before it was finally deleted, prompting jokes and questions over the meaning of "covfefe".
The best part of waking up is #covfefe in your cup.— Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) May 31, 2017
Easy. Breezy. Beautiful. #covfefe girl— Marissa Farabaugh (@marissa31200) May 31, 2017
Twitter is fast #covfefe pic.twitter.com/uWoRSSxz7t— Geované M. (@geovanemorgan) May 31, 2017
I think "covfefe" might be Donald J. Trump's "rosebud."— haunted covfefe (@zandywithaz) May 31, 2017
The president seemed to make a joke about the incident several hours later, tweeting: "Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" -? Enjoy!"
Spicer tells reporters when asked about the tweet: "I think the president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant."
