Latest Weather Blog
Spicer apologizes for 'insensitive' reference to Holocaust
WASHINGTON - White House press secretary Sean Spicer is apologizing for making an "insensitive" reference to the Holocaust in earlier comments about Syrian President Bashar Assad's use of chemical weapons.
Spicer says in an interview with CNN that he mistakenly used "an inappropriate, insensitive reference to the Holocaust." He says there was no comparison and "it was a mistake to do that." He adds, "It was my blunder."
Spicer said during a White House briefing Tuesday that Adolf Hitler "didn't even sink to using chemical weapons." That drew instant rebuke from Jewish groups and critics who noted it ignored Hitler's use of gas chambers to exterminate Jews during the Holocaust.
Spicer was attempting to discuss the horror of the chemical weapons attack last week in Syria.
