Spending plan for Louisiana surplus passed by Senate

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A plan outlining how Louisiana should spend unbudgeted cash from the last two budget years has won state Senate support.



Nearly $89 million would pay down a debt owed to the managed-care companies that oversee services for most of Louisiana's Medicaid patients. Another $52 million would pay off legal judgments against the state.



More than $12 million would lessen state retirement debt. More than $21 million would pay FEMA for a portion of Louisiana's share of ongoing disaster recovery efforts. Other dollars would cover obligations to economic development commitments made by the state.



The proposal heads back to the House for consideration of Senate changes.



The money includes a surplus left from the budget year that ended June 30 and unspent money from this year.