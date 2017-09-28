Speeding motorcycle driver killed after crashing into truck

PONCHATOULA - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a truck.

The crash took the life of 42-year-old Andrew Alessi. Authorities say the incident took place on LA 22 in Tangipahoa Parish near the St. Tammany Parish line Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office received several calls about a motorcycle traveling westbound on LA 22 at a high speeds.

The information was given to area law enforcement.

An officer from the Madisonville Police Department saw the motorcycle traveling westbound through Madisonville on LA 22. The officer, using his RADAR, said the motorcycle was traveling 123 mph in a 35 mph zone. The officer turned on his emergency lights to pull over the motorcycle, but lost sight of it as it continued to travel on LA 22 towards Ponchatoula.

Authorities were notified at 1:17 p.m. of a crash with injuries on LA 22 near the Tangipahoa /St. Tammany Parish line.

At the scene, authorities learned that Alessi was driving a 2012 Ducati motorcycle 100 mph in a 55 mph zone. A 2016 Dodge Ram, driven by 53-year-old Henry Jacobs III, was in the process of making a legal right turn onto Masion La Lafitte Boulevard from LA 22 westbound.

Authorities say that Alessi attempted to pass Jacob's truck on the right shoulder. When he tried to enter the shoulder, Alessi crashed into the right side of the truck and was ejected from his motorcycle.

Alessi was wearing an approved helmet, but still suffered severe injuries in the crash. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition where he later died.

State Troopers obtained blood samples from Alessi for testing. Jacobs provided authorities with a voluntary breath sample, which showed no amount of alcohol in his system.