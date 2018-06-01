93°
Speed limits to be enforced in summer school zones Monday
BATON ROUGE- School zone speed limits will be in effect and enforced at several locations in the parish.
The speed limits will be enforced from June 4 to June 21 Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and 2 p.m until 4 p.m. According to a release, all of the areas will be marked with school zone signs, flashing lights, or both. Drivers are urged to exercise caution.
Elementary schools:
Bernard Terrace
Capital Elementary
Cedarcrest Elementary
Crestworth Elementary
Park Forest Elementary
Twin Oaks
Winbourne Elementary
University Terrace
Middle schools:
Broadmoor Middle
Capital Middle
High schools:
Broadmoor High
Scotlandville High Tara
High Woodlawn High