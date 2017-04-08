75°
Speed cited in motorcycle crash that killed Leesville man
HICKS - Louisiana State Police say a man killed in a motorcycle crash near Hicks appears to have been traveling at high speed.
The Alexandria Daily Town Talk reports 22-year-old Austin T. Chandler of Leesville died Friday after losing control of his Kawasaki motorcycle on state Highway 121.
A news release by state police said Chandler crashed while crossing a bridge at high speed and hit a guard wall on the side of the road. Chandler was thrown off the motorcycle and died, even though he was wearing a helmet.
State police said the crash remains under investigation and routine toxicology tests are being performed.
