72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Speed bumps to be installed in South BR neighborhood

1 hour 13 minutes 46 seconds ago Tuesday, July 31 2018 Jul 31, 2018 July 31, 2018 10:50 PM July 31, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Bess Casserleigh

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Residents in a South Baton Rouge neighborhood are sick and tired of speeders tearing through their streets. 

A main road that runs through Oak Hills Place will be getting speed bumps installed, the city-parish announced Tuesday.

One man tells WBRZ a speeding driver crashed through his house recently.

"There was a hole in the house," Scott Courtright said.

He says the speeding car lose control and careened into his son's bedroom. Luckily, no one was home.

"The front end of his truck went in to the house. It pushed his bed across the room."

North Oak Hills Parkway is set to close Friday at 7 a.m. and will reopen Sunday at 7 p.m. Drivers in the area should use Twisted Oak Drive as a detour.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days