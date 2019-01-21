Spectrum of emotions for Saints fans after tough loss

NEW ORLEANS- There was a full spectrum of emotions after the Saints lost the NFC Championship in the Superdome. Fans expressed stages of grief, sadness, anger, and shock.

Some even bargained a lawsuit against the NFL due to poor referee calls. Lastly, acceptance, though many fans were upset, they still congratulated Ram fans telling them, good game.

If you want to see some of your Saints for the last time this season, you can tune in to the Pro Bowl next Sunday.