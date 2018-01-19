35°
Specific Ascension water customers under boil order

Source: WBRZ
DONALDSONVILLE – A boil order was issued Thursday evening for certain customers of the Ascension Consolidated Utilities District 1 but receive water from Assumption Parish.

A drop in water pressure in Assumption triggered the order. Water pressure dropped as a result of a large number of water line breaks related to the freeze.

Pressure will be restored as soon as possible, authorities said.

Customers have been alerted via an automated alert system.

Any questions or concerns should be directed to the emergency line at 225-450-1078.  

***********************

