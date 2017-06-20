Specialized temporary dam could be deployed this week in Iberville Parish

ST. GABRIEL – Newly-purchased AquaDam devices could be installed to prevent backwater flooding in low-lying areas along Manchac Road, an area that had significant flooding in August.

Iberville Parish announced in letters to citizens this week, it purchased the temporary dam system recently and it was designed specifically for the area in Iberville Parish. Typically, the dam will be stored at a nearby fire station but could be deployed this week depending on the heavy rain forecast to start Tuesday and last until Thursday or Friday.

The parish said it paid for the dam system but would hope it can be reimbursed by FEMA, though has not received FEMA funding.

In addition to the AquaDam, the parish said a new flood control project will be under construction soon to protect areas from flood water coming from Spanish Lake Basin. The $2 million project will take a year to finish. Damaged sections of Manchac Road will also be repaired during this time.

There is also a road repair project going on now to repair damaged roads from the August flood. Construction should start in about 60 days.

