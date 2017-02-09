Special Response Team responds to Crown Ave. standoff

BATON ROUGE – A Baton Rouge Police Special Response Team responded to a tense situation outside a home on Crown Avenue.

Police say that a woman called after her boyfriend took her car. Before police arrived to the scene, the man then barricaded himself inside a bedroom before 11 a.m. Thursday. Police say he did not take a hostage.

The man later came out of the home.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to police. The investigation continues.

Additional details are limited at this time.

