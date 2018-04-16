Special glasses allow 6-year-old to see in color for the first time

Photo: Good Morning America

MARIETTA, GA - A 6-year-old boy is seeing in color for the first time with the help of some specially-made glasses.

Cameron Frink of Marietta, Georgia is colorblind.

His mother, Erin Frink, told ABC News when Cameron was just 3 years old, a teacher of his noticed he was having some problems with colors.

"We have a family history of it," Erin said.

That didn't stop Cameron from soldiering on at school and keeping positive. But Cameron's perception underwent a huge change last week.

Good Morning America showed Cameron's first moments with his corrective glasses.

"Seeing him see the world and all these colors he didn't know existed is indescribable."



Young boy sees color for the first time: pic.twitter.com/qxiuw3qppy — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 13, 2018

"Can I wear these glasses to school? I'm going to wear them forever!"

Cameron says his favorite color is red.

In tears on 'Good Morning America', Erin said the entire experience has been indescribable.

"You see all these videos on Facebook and YouTube of all these first and I never thought I'd experience it," Erin said.