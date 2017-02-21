Special election set to fill Troy Brown's senate seat

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Senate President John A. Alario Jr. has issued a call for a special election to fill the seat vacated by Troy Brown.

The general election is set for April 29, 2017. Qualifying for District 2 seat is from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on March 15-17.

If a runoff is needed, it will be held on May 27, 2017.

Senator Troy Brown announced his resignation as Senator of District 2 on Thursday afternoon, just one day after a Senate select committee discussed his expulsion.

Brown's resignation and expulsion followed his arrests for domestic abuse charges.