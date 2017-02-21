71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Special election set to fill Troy Brown's senate seat

1 hour 41 minutes 47 seconds ago February 21, 2017 Feb 21, 2017 Tuesday, February 21 2017 February 21, 2017 10:44 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Senate President John A. Alario Jr. has issued a call for a special election to fill the seat vacated by Troy Brown.

The general election is set for April 29, 2017. Qualifying for District 2 seat is from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on March 15-17.

If a runoff is needed, it will be held on May 27, 2017.

Senator Troy Brown announced his resignation as Senator of District 2 on Thursday afternoon, just one day after a Senate select committee discussed his expulsion.

Brown's  resignation and expulsion followed his arrests for domestic abuse charges.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days