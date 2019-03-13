Special agents wanted: FBI to host recruitment event

NEW ORLEANS - The FBI will be hosting a recruitment event next week in New Orleans.

The Diversity Agent Recruitment event, hosted by the New Orleans Field Office, is set for March 20. According to a news release the DAR event "is part of a nationwide initiative aimed at reaching applicants with a variety of backgrounds to more fully diversify the FBI."

Current FBI special agents and other special guests will attend the event to discuss the "many" available career paths.

"As the FBI faces emerging threats in our daily operations, we continue to address these threats with a diverse workforce assembled of highly motivated employees from various cultures, communities, and all walks of life," Special Agent in Charge of the New Orleans Field Office Eric Rommal said. "The FBI is an exciting place to work and if you're looking to make a difference in life, then the FBI is the place for you."

Officials are looking for citizens between the ages of 23 and 26 who have earned, at a minimum, a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution and have two or more years of work experience.

The free event is invitation only. Those wishing to attend can apply at online or by calling 504-816-3000 and dial 0.

To apply online:

-Click on "Apply to Jobs"

-Search "DAR" and click on "DAR New Orleans Talent Network"

-Read the job summary instructions and click "Start" to begin