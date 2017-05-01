Speakers stolen from Tiger Band Hall observational tower

BATON ROUGE – LSU Police are investigating after speakers were reportedly stolen from the Tiger Band Hall on Aster Street.

According to the LSU crime log, speakers were taken from outside the band’s observation tower. Additional details about the burglary are limited at this time.

The Tiger Band Hall practice field is located on the north side of LSU’s campus near the intersection of Highland Road and West Roosevelt Street.