Speakers stolen from Tiger Band Hall observational tower

May 01, 2017
By: Kevin Dupuy and Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – LSU Police are investigating after speakers were reportedly stolen from the Tiger Band Hall on Aster Street.

According to the LSU crime log, speakers were taken from outside the band’s observation tower. Additional details about the burglary are limited at this time.

The Tiger Band Hall practice field is located on the north side of LSU’s campus near the intersection of Highland Road and West Roosevelt Street.

