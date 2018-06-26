SPCA takes in record number of animals, asking for adoptions

Photo: LA SPCA

NEW ORLEANS - An overcrowded animal shelter in Louisiana is in desperate need for people to adopt or foster.

WWL-TV reports that the Louisiana SPCA doesn't have enough space to care for the influx of animals that have been dropped off in the past week.

The shelter is mainly full of abandoned dogs, most of which were former house pets that have been surrendered.

Due to a lack of space, many of the animals are in foster homes, but there aren't enough of those either. Some shelter workers have even stepped up to be foster families.

For more information on adopting or fostering a furry friend, click here.