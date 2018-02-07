70°
SPCA: Man videoed hitting horse in parade cited for cruelty
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The Louisiana SPCA says a man faces an animal cruelty charge after he was videoed hitting and kicking his frightened horse in a New Orleans parade in the lead-up to Mardi Gras. A parade-goer made a video of the incident Friday.
A news release Tuesday says the rider was a guest of the riding group Nu Generations in the Krewe of Oshun parade. Its captain accompanied him to Louisiana SPCA headquarters Monday.
The SPCA isn't releasing his name, but says the captain told officials he won't be allowed to ride with Nu Generations again.
SPCA spokeswoman Alicia Haefele (HAY-fuh-lee) tells The Associated Press the SPCA has confiscated the horse because people accused of animal cruelty cannot have animals in their care.
She says the man faces arraignment Feb. 15.
