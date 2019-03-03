Spanish Town successfully rolls around for the 39th year

BATON ROUGE- This year's Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade rolled right on schedule, with thousands lining the streets.

"It's like a holiday," Parade organizer Robert King said.

Once again, this year's theme took at jab at dysfunctional politics.

"Somebody brought up perversion canal, and we said okay let's run with it," King said.

This year's Spanish Town theme was, 'Drain the Perversion Canal.' They are referring to the "Swamp" in Washington DC and all the delays involving the Comite River Diversion Canal Project.