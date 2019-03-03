50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Spanish Town successfully rolls around for the 39th year

19 hours 57 minutes 39 seconds ago Saturday, March 02 2019 Mar 2, 2019 March 02, 2019 10:32 PM March 02, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- This year's Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade rolled right on schedule, with thousands lining the streets.

"It's like a holiday," Parade organizer Robert King said.

Once again, this year's theme took at jab at dysfunctional politics.

"Somebody brought up perversion canal, and we said okay let's run with it," King said.

This year's Spanish Town theme was, 'Drain the Perversion Canal.' They are referring to the "Swamp" in Washington DC and all the delays involving the Comite River Diversion Canal Project.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days