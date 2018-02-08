Spanish Town Parade will roll 'rain or shine'

BATON ROUGE- Residents in Spanish Town have scaled back their expectations for Saturday's Mardi Gras parade, but only slightly.

"This year it's going to be rainy, there's no doubt," said Gerald Woods. "But that won't stop the fun and that won't stop the bead catching."

Gerald and his wife Anne live on the parade route and throw a party every year. They expect fewer revelers on the street this year and that does have its benefits.

"I think the floats throw more because they want to get rid of it," she said.

At the Atrium near downtown Wednesday night, float drivers and riders met for a safety briefing. Organizers told the group the parade would roll "rain or shine" and it would only be canceled if the weather became dangerous.

Revelers in Southdowns were more optimistic about the weather for their parade Friday.

"I'm hoping the rain is going to hold off until the end," said resident Carole Anne Brown. "We look forward to Southdowns parade every year."

Brown is hoping for a good turn out.