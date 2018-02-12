Spanish Town parade rolls despite rain

BATON ROUGE - Beads weren't the only thing falling from the sky above Spanish Town Saturday. Just as floats began rolling, the rain started falling.

"We brought rain jackets," Abbey Breeden said. "We knew and we weren't phased."

The question leading up to the 38th annual parade was whether it would rain. The answer, yes, but it didn't stop those attending.

"We go out rain, shine, whatever," Spanish Town resident, Anne Woods, said. "If they roll, we're here."

Some were experiencing the pink party for the first time. Gail Stilling made the trip all the way from Rochester, Minn.

"It was interesting, I enjoyed it," Stilling said. "Just seeing the excitement and the spirit."

After snagging a prime parade-watching spot, she figured out how to catch as many throws as possible.

"If you want them to throw at you, I learned quickly to start waving and yelling and saying something," Stilling said.