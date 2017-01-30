55°
Spanish Town flamingos flock to university lakes

50 minutes 4 seconds ago January 30, 2017 Jan 30, 2017 Monday, January 30 2017 January 30, 2017 8:20 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Courtney Allen

BATON ROUGE - It is a sign that Baton Rouge carnival season is here.

The Krewe of Spanish Town flamingos flocked to the university lakes Monday morning.

Within hours, determined kayakers made every effort to pluck a bird or two from the water. They are usually transplanted to the front of their family home.

Surprisingly, no one was risky enough to swim in the cold water for a flamingo, yet.

Every year, the Krewe of Spanish Town secretly stocks the lakes, marking the beginning of the Spanish Town season. 

The Krewe of Spanish Town ball is Saturday. The parade is February 25th.

