Spanish Town flamingos flock to university lakes

BATON ROUGE - It is a sign that Baton Rouge carnival season is here.

The Krewe of Spanish Town flamingos flocked to the university lakes Monday morning.

Within hours, determined kayakers made every effort to pluck a bird or two from the water. They are usually transplanted to the front of their family home.

Surprisingly, no one was risky enough to swim in the cold water for a flamingo, yet.

Every year, the Krewe of Spanish Town secretly stocks the lakes, marking the beginning of the Spanish Town season.

The Krewe of Spanish Town ball is Saturday. The parade is February 25th.