78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Spanish police arrest 38, dismantle fake credit card ring

46 minutes 17 seconds ago April 01, 2017 Apr 1, 2017 Saturday, April 01 2017 April 01, 2017 10:30 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

MADRID - Spanish police say they have arrested 38 people and dismantled a criminal organization dealing in credit card fraud on an international scale.

Authorities said Saturday those arrested were in a ring that specialized in the counterfeit and fraudulent use of credit cards from international banks, which were scammed up to 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million).

The victimized banks were mainly based in Italy, Britain, the United States, Australia and Germany.

Police say the ring created a virtual travel agency offering online plane and train tickets, hotel reservations, car rentals and other purchases and paid suppliers with cloned credit cards.

The criminal ring also worked with local businesses in Madrid, Seville, Cadiz, Malaga, Marbella and Cordoba that accepted payments from the fraudulent cards for a percentage of the profits.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days