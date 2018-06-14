77°
Spain's king and queen visit New Orleans for tricentennial
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The king and queen of Spain are coming to New Orleans as part of the city's tricentennial celebration.
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia are scheduled to arrive Thursday night in Louisiana, which was a Spanish colony from 1763 to 1802.
They'll meet privately Friday with Gov. John Bel Edwards. Then Mayor LaToya Cantrell will welcome them at Gallier Hall , a former City Hall opened in 1853 and renovated for the city's 300th anniversary.
Friday evening, they'll visit St. Louis Cathedral and the Cabildo , built as the government seat under Spanish rule and the center of New Orleans government until Gallier Hall opened.
Saturday, musicians and Mardi Gras Indians will perform for the royal couple. Then they leave for San Antonio, Texas - another former Spanish colony celebrating its tricentennial.
