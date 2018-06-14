77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Spain's king and queen visit New Orleans for tricentennial

2 hours 58 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, June 14 2018 Jun 14, 2018 June 14, 2018 3:32 PM June 14, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: CNN
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The king and queen of Spain are coming to New Orleans as part of the city's tricentennial celebration.
  
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia are scheduled to arrive Thursday night in Louisiana, which was a Spanish colony from 1763 to 1802.
  
They'll meet privately Friday with Gov. John Bel Edwards. Then Mayor LaToya Cantrell will welcome them at Gallier Hall , a former City Hall opened in 1853 and renovated for the city's 300th anniversary.
  
Friday evening, they'll visit St. Louis Cathedral and the Cabildo , built as the government seat under Spanish rule and the center of New Orleans government until Gallier Hall opened.
  
Saturday, musicians and Mardi Gras Indians will perform for the royal couple. Then they leave for San Antonio, Texas - another former Spanish colony celebrating its tricentennial.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days