SpaceX to make second attempt of debut of upgraded Falcon rocket
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - SpaceX has launched a satellite for Bangladesh using an upgraded rocket designed for dozens of repeat flights.
This latest version of the Falcon 9 blasted off Friday from Florida's Kennedy Space Center. It carried up the first satellite belonging to Bangladesh. The communication satellite is named Bangabandhu-1 after the country's founding father.
SpaceX chief Elon Musk says the improved first-stage boosters can be reused more than 10 times - even 100 - and require little or no prep work. His goal is to launch the same booster twice within 24 hours, perhaps next year. That's how the company intends to shave launch costs.
This newest booster landed on an ocean platform following liftoff. It will be dissected before flying again in a few months.
