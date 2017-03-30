Latest Weather Blog
SpaceX set to launch its first recycled rocket
CAPE CANAVERAL - SpaceX is about to launch its first recycled rocket.
The Falcon 9 rocket is on the pad at Florida's Kennedy Space Center, poised for a Thursday evening liftoff. It's the first time SpaceX founder Elon Musk has tried to fly a salvaged booster. The first stage landed on an ocean platform almost a year ago after a launch for NASA.
SpaceX refurbished and tested the booster, which still has its original engines. It'll aim for another sea landing once it hoists a broadcasting satellite for the SES company of Luxembourg.
Longtime customer SES is getting a discount for agreeing to use a recycled rocket, but won't say how much. Martin Halliwell of SES calls it a "big step" for everyone.
SpaceX looks to save time and money through recycling.
Falcon 9 and SES-10 vertical on Kennedy Space Center’s historic Pad 39A. Launch window opens at 6:27pm EDT, 10:27pm UTC. pic.twitter.com/0jdC29Uqxa— SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 30, 2017