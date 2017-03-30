66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

SpaceX set to launch its first recycled rocket

15 minutes 20 seconds ago March 30, 2017 Mar 30, 2017 Thursday, March 30 2017 March 30, 2017 1:42 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: Space X

CAPE CANAVERAL - SpaceX is about to launch its first recycled rocket.

The Falcon 9 rocket is on the pad at Florida's Kennedy Space Center, poised for a Thursday evening liftoff. It's the first time SpaceX founder Elon Musk has tried to fly a salvaged booster. The first stage landed on an ocean platform almost a year ago after a launch for NASA.

SpaceX refurbished and tested the booster, which still has its original engines. It'll aim for another sea landing once it hoists a broadcasting satellite for the SES company of Luxembourg.

Longtime customer SES is getting a discount for agreeing to use a recycled rocket, but won't say how much. Martin Halliwell of SES calls it a "big step" for everyone.

SpaceX looks to save time and money through recycling.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days