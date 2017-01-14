Latest Weather Blog
SpaceX launches first rocket since explosion
LOS ANGELES - SpaceX has launched a Falcon 9 rocket for the first time since a fireball engulfed a similar rocket on a Florida launch pad more than four months ago.
The two-stage rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, on Saturday morning to place 10 satellites into orbit for Iridium Communications Inc.
About nine minutes later, the first stage returned to Earth and landed successfully on a barge in the Pacific Ocean south of Vandenberg.
SpaceX officials say they identified all possible causes of the Sept. 1 accident and took corrective action. The company's rockets were grounded during the investigation.
The return to flight is an important step for SpaceX, a California-based company that has about 70 launches in line, worth more than $10 billion.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD searching for shooter near popular Government Street restaurant
-
Runners speed to Baton Rouge for Louisiana Marathon
-
State clerical error spawns Twitter rant over Governor\'s Italian trip
-
Government Street residents fed up with recent crime
-
Two Chocolate Labs shot in Walker, family demands answers