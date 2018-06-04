89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

SpaceX launches communication satellite, ditches old booster

3 hours 13 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 June 04, 2018 9:18 AM June 04, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: San Francisco Chronicle

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - SpaceX has launched another satellite for a Luxembourg communication company.

But it ditched the recycled booster in the Atlantic following liftoff. The Falcon 9 rocket blasted off early Monday from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The satellite operator, SES, tweeted, "What a beautiful start to the week!"

The powerful, hefty SES satellite, weighing in at 12,000 pounds (5,400 kilograms), will provide TV and data coverage across Asia, the Pacific and the Middle East. The Falcon's first-stage booster previously flew last September.

SpaceX is switching to a new and improved line of boosters, and so made no effort to recover this one.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days