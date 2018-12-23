63°
SpaceX launches Air Force's best GPS yet, ends banner year

6 hours 57 minutes 59 seconds ago Sunday, December 23 2018 Dec 23, 2018 December 23, 2018 11:09 AM December 23, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - SpaceX has launched the U.S. Air Force's most powerful GPS satellite ever built.
  
A Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Sunday, hoisting the satellite toward orbit.
  
The satellite was supposed to soar Tuesday but rocket concerns and then weather delayed the flight.
  
Heather Wilson, secretary of the Air Force, says this next-generation GPS satellite is three times more accurate than previous versions and eight times better at anti-jamming. It's the first in a series and nicknamed Vespucci after the 15th-century Italian explorer who calculated Earth's circumference to within 50 miles (80 kilometers).
  
It was SpaceX's 21st and final launch of the year, a company record.
